Waffles in Issaquah

Issaquah restaurants
Toast

Issaquah restaurants that serve waffles

Orenji Sushi & Noodles image

SUSHI • RAMEN • NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES

Orenji Sushi & Noodles

5625 221st Pl SE #120, Issaquah

Avg 4.5 (558 reviews)
Takeout
Waffle Hokkaido 2pc$8.99
More about Orenji Sushi & Noodles
Jak's Grill image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

JaK's Grill Issaquah

14 Front St N, Issaquah

Avg 4.7 (1140 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Kids' Waffle Sticks$9.00
Served with fresh strawberries, whipped cream, syrup, one egg, and your choice of meat
Belgian Waffle$16.00
Served with sliced strawberries, whipped cream, maple syrup, two eggs, and your choice of meat.
More about JaK's Grill Issaquah

