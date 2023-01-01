Waffles in Issaquah
Issaquah restaurants that serve waffles
More about Orenji Sushi & Noodles
SUSHI • RAMEN • NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES
Orenji Sushi & Noodles
5625 221st Pl SE #120, Issaquah
|Waffle Hokkaido 2pc
|$8.99
More about JaK's Grill Issaquah
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
JaK's Grill Issaquah
14 Front St N, Issaquah
|Kids' Waffle Sticks
|$9.00
Served with fresh strawberries, whipped cream, syrup, one egg, and your choice of meat
|Belgian Waffle
|$16.00
Served with sliced strawberries, whipped cream, maple syrup, two eggs, and your choice of meat.