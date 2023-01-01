Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Wontons in Issaquah

Go
Issaquah restaurants
Toast

Issaquah restaurants that serve wontons

Bai Tong Thai image

 

Bai Tong Thai - Issaquah

1520 Highlands Dr. NE, Issaquah

No reviews yet
Takeout
- Fried Wontons$9.95
Stuffed with flavorful ground pork, these crispy fried wontons are served with sweet plum sauce.
- Crab Wontons$9.95
Crispy fried wontons stuffed with a combination of imitation crab meat and cream cheese. Served with plum sauce for dipping.
- Wonton Soup$13.95
Tasty shrimp and pork wontons are featured in a light broth topped with chopped scallions.
More about Bai Tong Thai - Issaquah
Consumer pic

 

Noodle Boat Thai Cuisine

700 Northwest Gilman Boulevard, Issaquah

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Crab Wontons (7 pcs)$9.95
Deep-fried stuffed crab meat and cream cheese in a thin wanton wrapper and served with sauce.
More about Noodle Boat Thai Cuisine

Browse other tasty dishes in Issaquah

Garlic Chicken

Quesadillas

Crispy Chicken

Chopped Salad

Roast Duck

Sweet Potato Fries

Sticky Rice

Cobbler

Map

More near Issaquah to explore

Bellevue

Avg 4.3 (65 restaurants)

Kirkland

Avg 4.4 (40 restaurants)

Redmond

Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)

Renton

Avg 4.1 (21 restaurants)

Kent

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

Woodinville

Avg 4.6 (19 restaurants)

Sammamish

Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)

Mercer Island

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Maple Valley

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (658 restaurants)

Bremerton

Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)

Olympia

Avg 4.3 (33 restaurants)

Mount Vernon

No reviews yet

Oak Harbor

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)

Wenatchee

Avg 4.8 (6 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (304 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.5 (279 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (378 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (111 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (645 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (134 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston