Wontons in Issaquah
Issaquah restaurants that serve wontons
More about Bai Tong Thai - Issaquah
Bai Tong Thai - Issaquah
1520 Highlands Dr. NE, Issaquah
|- Fried Wontons
|$9.95
Stuffed with flavorful ground pork, these crispy fried wontons are served with sweet plum sauce.
|- Crab Wontons
|$9.95
Crispy fried wontons stuffed with a combination of imitation crab meat and cream cheese. Served with plum sauce for dipping.
|- Wonton Soup
|$13.95
Tasty shrimp and pork wontons are featured in a light broth topped with chopped scallions.