Yellow curry in Issaquah

Issaquah restaurants
Toast

Issaquah restaurants that serve yellow curry

Bai Tong Thai image

 

Bai Tong Thai - Issaquah

1520 Highlands Dr. NE, Issaquah

No reviews yet
Takeout
- Yellow Curry Fried Rice$15.95
This fried rice dish infuses jasmine rice with Indian yellow curry flavor and adds pineapple, eggs, cashew nuts, and onions.
- Yellow Curry$15.50
Slightly milder than red or green curry, our yellow curry is cooked with coconut milk, potatoes and onions.**Rice is not included**
-(L) Yellow Curry Fried Rice$13.95
More about Bai Tong Thai - Issaquah
Consumer pic

 

Noodle Boat Thai Cuisine

700 Northwest Gilman Boulevard, Issaquah

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Yellow Curry (L)$13.95
Yellow curry with coconut milk, potatoes, pineapple.
Yellow Curry$14.95
Yellow curry with coconut milk, potatoes, pineapple.
Yellow Curry Fried Rice$14.95
Stir-fried rice with yellow curry powder, egg, pineapple, carrot, onion, and cabbage.
More about Noodle Boat Thai Cuisine

