Yellow curry in Issaquah
Issaquah restaurants that serve yellow curry
More about Bai Tong Thai - Issaquah
Bai Tong Thai - Issaquah
1520 Highlands Dr. NE, Issaquah
|- Yellow Curry Fried Rice
|$15.95
This fried rice dish infuses jasmine rice with Indian yellow curry flavor and adds pineapple, eggs, cashew nuts, and onions.
|- Yellow Curry
|$15.50
Slightly milder than red or green curry, our yellow curry is cooked with coconut milk, potatoes and onions.**Rice is not included**
|-(L) Yellow Curry Fried Rice
|$13.95
More about Noodle Boat Thai Cuisine
Noodle Boat Thai Cuisine
700 Northwest Gilman Boulevard, Issaquah
|Yellow Curry (L)
|$13.95
Yellow curry with coconut milk, potatoes, pineapple.
|Yellow Curry
|$14.95
Yellow curry with coconut milk, potatoes, pineapple.
|Yellow Curry Fried Rice
|$14.95
Stir-fried rice with yellow curry powder, egg, pineapple, carrot, onion, and cabbage.