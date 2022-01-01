Go
Toast

It's Greek To Me

Family owned and operated Greek style restaurant. Casual Dining. Serving Locals and Visitors alike for 25 years.

FRENCH FRIES

11 Lagoon Rd • $$

Avg 4.5 (2091 reviews)

Popular Items

Chicken Souvlaki$17.00
Greek Salad
Gyro Wrap$9.50
Baklava$5.00
Side Tzatziki$1.00
Spanakopita$9.75
Hummus$7.25
Gyro Plate$17.00
Chicken Souvlaki Wrap$9.50
Avgolemono Soup
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Curbside Pickup
High Chairs
Buffet
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

11 Lagoon Rd

Hilton Head Isla SC

SundayClosed
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

ToRo - Hilton Head

No reviews yet

Come enjoy the unique atmosphere and menu where we fuse Latin and Asian cuisine's to creat the original taste that can only be TORO!

Skillets Café & Grill

No reviews yet

Serving breakfast and lunch till 3pm. Dinner begins at 4pm until 9 pm. Inside dining and large outdoor patio. Our patio is dog friendly too!

Aunt Chiladas Easy Street Cafe

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Chow Daddy's

No reviews yet

Tacos - Burgers - Bar

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston