Go
Toast

ITA Italian Kitchen

Italian Kitchen with Neapolitan style pizza, fresh pasta, great wine and more!
Buon appetito!

PIZZA • PASTA

682 BERGEN AVE • $$

Avg 4.6 (323 reviews)

Popular Items

Rigatoni Bolognese$24.00
Our house made Rigatoni Pasta served with our Sunday's Bolognese (A Beef, Veal and Pork Blend from Pat La Frieda). Topped with Grana Padano Cheese and Chives
Pepperoni$18.00
12-inch Pomodoro Sauce Pizza, topped with Pepperoni sliced daily and Fresh Mozzarella
Margherita Pizza$17.00
12-inch Pomodoro Sauce Pizza, topped with Fresh Mozzarella and Basil
Funghi$18.00
12 -inch Bechamel Sauce Pizza, topped with Mixed Mushrooms, Pickled Peppers, red onions, and Truffle Oil
Chicken Parmigiana$24.00
house-made spaghettini, mozzarella, pomodoro, basil
Burrata & Heirloom Tomato + Bread$15.00
Local Lioni Burrata served with fresh Heirloom Tomatoes, Basil and Chives
Focaccia (G)$3.00
Freshly Baked Focaccia Bread
(G): Contains Gluten
Crispy Potatoes$10.00
Fried Potatoes topped with Salsa Verde & Pecorino Romano Cheese
Couple Combo$47.00
Two Pizzas of Choice and a Bottle of Wine or 6 Pack of Beer
Caesar$13.00
Gem lettuce , topped with Cherry Tomatoes, Granny Smith Apples, radishes, Homemade Croutons, and freshly grated Grana Padano cheese. Served with our homemade Caesar Dressing
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Reservations
Delivery
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

682 BERGEN AVE

JERSEY CITY NJ

Sunday4:00 pm - 9:45 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday5:00 pm - 9:45 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 9:45 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:45 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 9:45 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 9:45 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Baonanas HQ

No reviews yet

Going beyond banana pudding with 20+ flavors of a light & fluffy mousse with softened wafers, fresh fruits, and more in every bite!
Nationwide Shipping available on baonanas.com/ship
Special Event Catering available on baonanas.com/catering

Taco Bar - JC

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Carvao BBQ

No reviews yet

Portuguese style BBQ.
Open flame grilled BBQ, Pat La Frieda Burgers and Steaks, salads and healthy bowls and salads. Full BAR.

Cafe Alyce

No reviews yet

American fusion breakfast and lunch restaurant located in the heart of Jersey City, McGinley Square.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston