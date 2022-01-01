Go
Italia Gardens Davison

Italia Gardens, the first Italian Restaurant in the city of Flint Michigan, was established in 1931. The business has remained owned and operated by the same family. In 1994, we opened our second location in Davison Michigan.

1141 S State Road

Popular Items

Mostaccioli
Braided Bread & Butter$2.50
Manicotti$15.00
Garlic Bread$4.00
Garlic Bread with Cheese$5.00
Mostaccioli Alforno$17.00
Lasagna Classico$16.00
Chicken Alfredo$17.00
Spaghetti
Classic Chicken Parmigiano$18.00
Location

1141 S State Road

Davison MI

Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
