Italia Gardens Davison
Italia Gardens, the first Italian Restaurant in the city of Flint Michigan, was established in 1931. The business has remained owned and operated by the same family. In 1994, we opened our second location in Davison Michigan.
1141 S State Road
Popular Items
Location
1141 S State Road
Davison MI
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
you me and bubble tea
Come in and enjoy!
Tea-Rific Cafe
Come in and enjoy!
Mayberry
Come in and enjoy!
Pita Way - Davison
The choices are phenomenal. The possibilities are endless. The taste is fantastic! Pita Way delivers flavorful, healthy Mediterranean food that’s served up fast – and it’s a taste you won’t get anywhere else.