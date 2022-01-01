Italian Cowboy Cafe
Come in and enjoy!
502 Third Ave
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
502 Third Ave
Sheldon IA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
The Grain House
Come to relax and enjoy a newly renovated coffeeshop and taproom that offers a variety of delicious food options alongside coffee, tap beer, and specialty wine.
reBar Lounge & Lanes
A place with great food and drinks along with bowling and pool tables the entire family will enjoy!
1015 Steak Company
Come on in and enjoy!
Sibley Country Club
Come in and enjoy!