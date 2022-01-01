Go
Italian Cowboy Cafe

502 Third Ave

Avg 3 (6 reviews)

Popular Items

Rio del Mar Shrimp Fettuccine Alfredo$17.29
Calling all shrimp lovers! Six large tail on shrimp sautéed in butter and cooked into our "Made to order" Alfredo sauce. Tossed with fettuccine pasta. Served with our homemade soup or chili and our fresh bread with whipped butter,
Steven's Hot Meatball Sandwich$12.99
An invention of our son Steven.... This one is for hearty appetites! It's our version of a hot beef sandwich... Italian style!
We take two slices of Italian bread, and our Dreamy mashed potatoes, three of our homemade meatballs and cover it with our red meat sauce and run it through our pizza oven.
Over the Moon Chicken Sandwich$13.29
Slow cooked BBBQ chicken with melted gooey Mozzarella cheese, tomato, lettuce, pickles, mayo and mustard, and served with a side of our golden BBQ sauce!
Available on Sourdough or in a wrap. Served with a cup of homemade soup or our bountiful salad with homemade dressing.
Cowboy Brisket Nachos$14.99
Homemade corn tortilla chips loaded with three cheeses and topped with our Cowboy brisket and sour cream. Served with our homemade salsa, and our golden barbecue sauce. Yeeee Haw!
Pop's Meatloaf Sandwich$11.99
Our homemade Italian meatloaf with mozzarella on toasted sliced sourdough. Served with a side of red gravy and choice of our homemade soup or bountiful salad with our homemade dressing.
Home Sweet Home- Chicken Fettuccine Alfredo$16.79
Fettuccine pasta tossed with our "Made to order" creamy Alfredo sauce and our seasoned chicken. Served with our homemade soup, chili or salad and fresh bread abbd whipped butter.
Santa Cruz Seafood Fettuccine Alfredo$17.89
A house favorite! Six large tail on shrimp and faux crab flakes sautéed in butter and cooked into our "Made to order" Alfredo sauce. Tossed with fettuccine pasta. Served with our homemade soup or chili and our fresh bread with whipped butter,
Attributes and Amenities

Upscale
Formal
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

Sheldon IA

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

