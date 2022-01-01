Italian Farmhouse
Come in and enjoy!
PIZZA
337 DW Highway • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
337 DW Highway
Plymouth NH
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 7:30 pm
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 7:30 pm
Nearby restaurants
Foster's Boiler Room
Come in and enjoy!
Peppercorn Farm Market
Peppercorn's is an Organic Market specializing in local products. We also have a full bakery and kitchen.
Village Pizza and Grill
Come in and enjoy!
Sal's Express
Come in and enjoy!