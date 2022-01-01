Go
Toast

Italian Farmhouse

Come in and enjoy!

PIZZA

337 DW Highway • $$

Avg 4.6 (1144 reviews)

Popular Items

Meatball$3.99
Tuscan Chicken Wings$11.99
Marinated with fresh herbs and wood-oven roasted, fried crisp and topped with Parmesan
Penne Rosa$13.99
Penne pasta tossed with crème rosa and your choice of sautéed chicken OR Italian sausage. Like it spicy? Just ask!
Farmhouse Alfredo$18.49
Sautéed chicken and broccoli tossed with penne pasta and farmhouse alfredo sauce
Caesar Salad$8.49
Tossed and ready to enjoy with romaine, garlic croutons, Parmesan and house-made dressing.
Build Your Own Pizza$9.99
Start with a cheese pizza and marinara sauce. Personalize it from there with your favorite toppings!
Chicken Parmesan$17.99
Breaded, lightly fried, baked with marinara sauce, mozzarella, provolone and Parmesan. Served over linguine.
Fried Ravioli$8.99
Breaded cheese ravioli, crispy fried and served with marinara.
Lemon Cake$7.00
Kids Build Your Own Pasta Dish$4.99
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
Romantic
Cozy
Trendy
Kid-Friendly
Restroom
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

337 DW Highway

Plymouth NH

Sunday4:00 pm - 7:30 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 7:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Foster's Boiler Room

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Peppercorn Farm Market

No reviews yet

Peppercorn's is an Organic Market specializing in local products. We also have a full bakery and kitchen.

Village Pizza and Grill

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Sal's Express

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston