Italian Gardens

814 Kenilworth Dr. • $$

Avg 4.1 (320 reviews)

Caesar Salad$9.50
Romaine lettuce, croutons, parmesan cheese & Caesar dressing
IG Greek Salad$10.50
Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, olives, feta, onions, hot peppers, pepperoncini & cucumbers.
Sm 12" Pizza$11.95
Zucchini Sticks$8.50
Zucchini breaded and deep fried to a golden brown. Served with ranch dressing,
Mozzarella Sticks$8.95
Mozzarella cheese breaded and deep fried to a golden brown. Served with marinara sauce.
MED 14" Pizza$14.95
Cheese Steak Sub$9.95
Rib eye steak and melted mozzarella
Wings$9.95
Boneless or Bone-in with your choice of sauce
LG 18" Pizza$17.95
Large Fries$4.75
Family-Friendly
Kid-Friendly
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
High Chairs
Takeout

814 Kenilworth Dr.

Towson MD

SundayClosed
Monday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
