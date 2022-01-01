Go
Toast

Italian Oven Restaurant

500 Galleria Dr #224

No reviews yet
See full menu

Location

500 Galleria Dr #224

Johnstown PA

SundayClosed
Monday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Jake's Pub & Grill

No reviews yet

Thank you for choosing Jakes !

The Fifth Local Eatery and Alehouse

No reviews yet

Come in and Enjoy

The Bistro - Johnstown

No reviews yet

Family owned local restaurant that offers only the best food and service. Enjoy our famous breaded wing dings and an ice cold beer and meet our friendly staff.

Anthony's Restaurant Johnstown

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston