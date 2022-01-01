Italian Oven Restaurant
500 Galleria Dr #224
Location
500 Galleria Dr #224
Johnstown PA
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
