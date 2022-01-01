Go
Toast

Italian Station

Italian Coffee Bakery Shop

620 Caroline St

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Cornetti$3.65
Tiramisu$6.95
Chocolate Banana - Large$6.70
Black & White Mocha
Chai Tea Latte
Sausage Breakfast Burrito$8.50
Bacon Breakfast Sandwich$6.85
Strawberry Banana - Medium$6.35
Caffe' Latte
Lifewater$2.50
See full menu

Location

620 Caroline St

Fredericksburg VA

Sunday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Sedona Taphouse

No reviews yet

Sedona Taphouse is a place to connect with others, enjoy an incredible dining experience and learn about finely crafted beers and wines from around the world! Our menu is inspired by Southwest cuisine and changes throughout the year to encompass seasonality.

Rebellion - Fredericksburg

No reviews yet

Inspired by the Whiskey Rebellion of 1792; Rebellion is like the American Spirit - bold.
Locations in Arlington & FXBG, VA & Wilmington, NC. Coming Soon to Leesburg, VA.

FOODE + Mercantile

No reviews yet

Our food and our service proudly Southern-inspired, but with unexpected twists. We believe eating should be comfortable, relaxed and surrounded with great memories!

Juan More Taco

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston