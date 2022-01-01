Go
Italian Village

Authentic Italian food, reasonable prices, friendly service, great atmosphere

16605 Pearl Rd, Strongsville, OH 44136, USA

Popular Items

Sausage, Peppers and Onions$15.50
Tossed in marinara, served over penne rigatoni
Eggplant Parmesan$14.50
Layers of breaded eggplant slices, tomato sauce, provolone cheese baked and served with pasta
Location

Strongsville OH

Sunday4:00 am - 9:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 9:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 9:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 9:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 9:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 9:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 9:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
That's Amore Pizza and More is a Pizza Restaurant serving up incredible pizzas and so much more in Strongsville, OH. Made fresh daily with the finest ingredients possible, our pizzas are little slices of heaven, and we have a pizza pie for any and all cravings. We also have a wide variety of delicious dishes outside of our signature pizzas, including our pastas, subs, wings, and salads. Stop on by and allow us to share our passion for food with you today!

