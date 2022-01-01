Go
Toast

Italian Center

Come in and enjoy!

1620 newfield ave

No reviews yet

Popular Items

WEDNESDAY Dinner for 4$60.00
DINNERS TO GO TO BE PICKED UP AT MAIN BUILDING FRONT ENTRANCE.
BETWEEN 4PM & 6PM
WEDNESDAY Dinner for 2$30.00
DINNERS TO GO TO BE PICKED UP AT MAIN BUILDING FRONT ENTRANCE.
BETWEEN 4PM & 6PM
MONDAY Dinner for 4$60.00
DINNERS TO GO TO BE PICKED UP AT MAIN BUILDING FRONT ENTRANCE.
BETWEEN 4PM & 6PM
MONDAY Dinner for 2$30.00
DINNERS TO GO TO BE PICKED UP AT MAIN BUILDING FRONT ENTRANCE.
BETWEEN 4PM & 6PM
See full menu

Location

1620 newfield ave

STAMFORD CT

Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Ole Mole

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Chopt Creative Salad Co.

No reviews yet

At Chopt, we go to crazy lengths to create the most flavorful salads imaginable. We venture near and far to pair the highest quality local ingredients with the most craveable recipes we discover in our travels. We're on a mission to get you to crave salad. Why? Because salad's awesome.

The Taco Project - Stamford

No reviews yet

Live, Love, Eat Tacos

Gofer Ice Cream High Ridge Rd

No reviews yet

Gofer Ice Cream has been serving up smiles since 2003. We hope you enjoy our premium product and return often. Remember It’s Always a Good Day to… Gofer Ice Cream!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston