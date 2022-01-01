Go
Toast

Joe Italiano’s Maplewood

Since 1945

6126 E Black Horse Pike

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Lobster Bites$23.99
tender bites of lobster broiled in butter and sherry
Fisherman's Delight$37.99
steamed lobster, king crab, clams, scallops and shrimp - kettle style
Stuffed Shrimp$31.99
four large shrimp topped with crab stuffing and broiled golden brown
Egg Plant Parmigiana$13.99
served with spaghetti or vegetable
Beans and Macaroni$6.99
"pasta fagioli"
Stuffed Flounder$32.99
packed with jumbo lump crab meat
Broiled Seafood Combination$35.99
flounder, scallops, shrimp and crabmeat in butter and wine sauce
Breaded Butterflied Shrimp$26.99
simple Italian deep fry
Dessert$8.99
Cheese Cavatelli$20.99
See full menu

Location

6126 E Black Horse Pike

Mays Landing NJ

Sunday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Maurizio's Pizzeria Express 2

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Gennaro's Italian Grille and Pizzeria

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Maurizio's Pizzeria & Italian

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Bulldogs Bar & Grill

No reviews yet

If you think Bulldogs is your average sports bar, think again -- we're Galloway's favorite place to watch the game, get a brew, and enjoy a bite. Whether you're kicking back after a long day at work, catching up over happy hour with friends, or out with the family, there's something for everyone here. We're in the business of giving the people what they want, from our famous stromboli, to late-night $1 tacos (eat in only). So go ahead: Peruse a menu and pick a channel. Trust us, you'll lap it up.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston