Italiano's - North
Come in and enjoy!
1055 U.S. 41 Bypass
Location
1055 U.S. 41 Bypass
Venice FL
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants
Joey D's of Venice
Come in and enjoy!
Blu Island Bistro
A local hot spot where everyone knows your name! Chef/owner and Culinary Institute of America alumunus Alan Laskowski delivers an elevated version of everyday favorites. Comfortable and chic, just a few blocks away from the beautiful Gulf of Mexico, on the Island of Venice. Breakfast All Day/Lunch/Parties/Catering
Urban Taco
A high energy eatery where you build your own tacos, burritos, bowls & quesadillas. You bet we also have craft beer and wine
!
VFW 8118
Come in and enjoy!