The Village
Escape the hustle and bustle of the Loop and step into The Village, a Chicago tradition since 1927 where generations of Chicagoans have enjoyed classic Italian-American specialities under the ‘twinkling lights’.
Italian immigrant Alfredo Capitanini began his American Dream as a dishwasher and ended up building a monumental restaurant paying homage to his Northern Italian roots with dishes inspired and adapted from his hometown of Lucca in the foothills of Tuscany.
For the last 90+ years, The Village has stood as a bastion of Italian-American tradition and exuberance. With over 1,200 wines to choose from, we know you’ll find something to fill your cup.
Come raise a glass and celebrate life with us! Salute!
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES
71 W Monroe St • $$
Location
71 W Monroe St
Chicago IL
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
