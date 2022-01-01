Go
The Village

Escape the hustle and bustle of the Loop and step into The Village, a Chicago tradition since 1927 where generations of Chicagoans have enjoyed classic Italian-American specialities under the ‘twinkling lights’.
Italian immigrant Alfredo Capitanini began his American Dream as a dishwasher and ended up building a monumental restaurant paying homage to his Northern Italian roots with dishes inspired and adapted from his hometown of Lucca in the foothills of Tuscany.
For the last 90+ years, The Village has stood as a bastion of Italian-American tradition and exuberance. With over 1,200 wines to choose from, we know you’ll find something to fill your cup.
Come raise a glass and celebrate life with us! Salute!

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES

71 W Monroe St • $$

Avg 4.2 (4428 reviews)

Popular Items

Lasagne$17.00
Layers of lasagna, meat sauce, béchamel cream sauce, and parmesan cheese.
Custom Pasta$14.00
Make your own - choose from pasta shape, sauce, proteins, and more!
Chicken Caesar$15.00
Chopped romaine, classic Caesar dressing, croutons, topped with sliced grilled chicken breast.
Mini Cannoli (each)$3.00
Garlic Bread
Crunchy Italian bread brushed with garlic infused olive oil and baked then topped with parmesan cheese.
Cheese Pizza$19.00
Cheese pizza or build your own by adding toppings!
Caesar$13.75
Chopped romaine, classic Caesar dressing, croutons.
Tiramisu$10.00
Ladyfingers, brandy, espresso, and sweet mascarpone cheese.
Chicken Parmigiana$24.50
Breaded chicken breast baked in tomato sauce covered in parmesan and baked mozzarella cheese, served with a side of mostaccioli.
Small Mixed Green$5.00
Mixed greens, red onion, tomato, croutons.
Location

71 W Monroe St

Chicago IL

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
