Go
Toast

Itamae

Itamae is a family owned Nikkei inspired restaurant located in Miami Design District’s Palm Court. Valerie, Nando and Fernando Chang create dishes rooted in Peruvian-Japanese flavors and traditions while also celebrating local and seasonal ingredients. Since opening in 2018, Itamae has received critical acclaim garnering two James Beard Foundation Semifinalist Nominations.

140 NE 39TH STREET 136

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Oahu Salmon Poke Bowl$20.00
salmon, cucumber, edamame, sweet shiitake mushroom, watermelon radish, yuzu shoyu
Ocean Trout Maki$18.00
cucumber, shiso, yuzu miso aioli, masago
Crispy Shrimp Maki$18.00
crispy shrimp, avocado topped with torched salmon, special sauce
Nikkei Tuna Poke Bowl$20.00
tuna, hijiki, wakame, cucumber, edamame,
pickled ginger, nikkei sauce
Tradicional$22.00
daily catch, red onion, murasaki potato, choclo, cancha, cilantro, ají limo leche de tigre
Spicy Tuna Maki$18.00
spicy tuna topped with avocado, sweet shiitake mushroom, sesame, sweet soy, ají rocoto aioli
Pulpo Al Olivo$16.00
daily catch, avocado topped with octopus, sarza criollo, botija olive aioli
Thirty Three & One Third$18.00
crispy white fish, avocado topped with smoked white fish, acebichado aioli
Salmon Criollo Bowl$20.00
roasted salmon anticucho, murasaki potato, sarza criolla, cucumber, choclo,
acebichado aioli
Tuna Maki$20.00
tuna, avocado, ají amarillo aioli, crispy quinoa, tobiko
See full menu

Location

140 NE 39TH STREET 136

Miami FL

Sunday12:00 pm - 6:30 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 6:30 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday12:00 pm - 6:30 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 6:30 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 4:45 pm, 5:30 pm - 10:30 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 4:45 pm, 5:30 pm - 10:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Shokudo Miami

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Yatai Street Food

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Angelina’s Coffee and Juice

No reviews yet

All-day breakfast, acai bowls, avocado toast, grilled sandwiches, fresh-pressed juices, awesome coffee and more!

Devia Juice Bar - Upper Buena Vista

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston