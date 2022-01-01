Itamae
Itamae is a family owned Nikkei inspired restaurant located in Miami Design District’s Palm Court. Valerie, Nando and Fernando Chang create dishes rooted in Peruvian-Japanese flavors and traditions while also celebrating local and seasonal ingredients. Since opening in 2018, Itamae has received critical acclaim garnering two James Beard Foundation Semifinalist Nominations.
140 NE 39TH STREET 136
Miami FL
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 6:30 pm
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 6:30 pm
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 6:30 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 6:30 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 4:45 pm, 5:30 pm - 10:30 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 4:45 pm, 5:30 pm - 10:30 pm
