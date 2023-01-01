Itasca restaurants you'll love

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Itasca's top cuisines

Brewpubs & breweries
Brewpubs & Breweries
Must-try Itasca restaurants

Church Street Brewing Company - Taproom

1480 Industrial Dr., Unit C, Itasca

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Li'l Luci$0.00
A session hazy IPA. We blended, Mosiac, Galaxy, and Simcoe hops for a tropical-themed IPA. With notes of pine, mango, and an array of berries, balanced with a touch of lactose and a modest grain bill. Sniff. Sip. Repeat!
Devil's Advocate$0.00
What happens when you take a ton (literally) of Pilsen malt, mash it, boil it, add 500 lbs of Belgian cane sugars, and then unleash a ferocious Belgian yeast upon it? The answer- a funky, spicy, and dangerously drinkable brew!
Church Street Pils$0.00
This award-winning pilsner recipe comes to you from the brewers at Church Street Brewing Company. Our proprietary yeast strain along with the Czech Saaz hops produces a pilsner that is completely unique to this side of the pond. The rich malt character of a Czech Pilsner is derived from our European brewing techniques (decoction mash brewing) which come through at first, followed by the crisp hop bitterness of a German Pilsner. After drinking this beer Chuck predicts that you’ll want another. Prost!
More about Church Street Brewing Company - Taproom
Joe Donut - Elk Grove

1221 North Rohlwing Road, Itasca

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Joe's Dozen$25.00
Choice of 12 mixed donuts and 4 Show Off donuts. We will select an assortment based on current in store availability. If you have any preferences, feel free to let us know in the special instructions window.
We can't make any guarantees, but we'll try!
Chocolate Red Velvet$2.19
Salted Caramel Old Fashioned$2.19
More about Joe Donut - Elk Grove
Church Street Brewing Company - Missions

Park Boulevard, Itasca

No reviews yet
Fast Pay
More about Church Street Brewing Company - Missions

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Itasca

Cake

