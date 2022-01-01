Ithaca restaurants you'll love

Go
Ithaca restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Ithaca

Ithaca's top cuisines

American
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Cake
Bakeries
Caterers
Juice & Smoothies
Bagels
Latin American
Scroll right

Must-try Ithaca restaurants

Collegetown Bagels image

BAGELS • SANDWICHES

Collegetown Bagels

329 Pine Tree Rd, Ithaca

Avg 5 (342 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
California Sunrise$6.50
Cage-free egg with avocado, red onion and melted pepper jack cheese on a bagel
Zabs$8.95
Roast turkey breast, avocado, chipotle aioli dressing and mozzarella Panini pressed on ciabatta bread
Power Plant$8.50
JUST Eggs, Beyond Sausage, arugula, vegan garlic aioli dressing, and melted vegan mozzarella on a bagel
More about Collegetown Bagels
Brewer's Cafe & Taproom image

 

Brewer's Cafe & Taproom

1384 Dryden RD, Ithaca

Avg 4.7 (144 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Brewer's Perfect Burger$14.00
8 oz. patty topped with mayo, ketchup, mustard, lettuce, tomato, onions, pickles and your choice of Swiss, Cheddar, Provolone, or Mozzarella cheese.
Fried Chicken Sandwich$12.00
Buttermilk chicken breast, fried and served on a toasted brioche bun, topped with lettuce, tomato and sriracha mayo.
Philly Cheesesteak$14.00
Shaved beef, house made cheese sauce, peppers and onions make this Philly classic come to life.
More about Brewer's Cafe & Taproom
The Rook image

 

The Rook

404 W State St, Ithaca

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Snack Board, Beer & Tote Combo$100.00
A delightful NYE spread - serves up to 4.
Plus a mixed 6-pack and an insulated cooler tote!
Available ONLY for Pick-up 12/31 (order by 12/23).
Includes: Salmon Rillettes, Duck fat Chex Mix, Pimento Cheese, Old bay shrimp w/cocktail sauce, Crostini/chips, Capocollo, Cheeseball , Truffles , Biscotti
PLEASE NOTE: The "service fee" associated with your order is our 15% gratuity (100% of which goes directly to our service staff).
NYE Snack Board$85.00
A delightful NYE spread - serves up to 4.
Available ONLY for Pick-up 12/31 (order by 12/23).
Includes: Salmon Rillettes, Duck fat Chex Mix, Pimento Cheese, Old bay shrimp w/cocktail sauce, Crostini/chips, Capocollo, Cheeseball , Truffles , Biscotti
PLEASE NOTE: The "service fee" associated with your order is our 15% gratuity (100% of which goes directly to our service staff).
Koozie$2.00
keep your can cold...(and match the boat tote!)
More about The Rook
Ithaca Bakery - Triphammer image

SMOKED SALMON

Ithaca Bakery - Triphammer

2255 N Triphammer Rd, Ithaca

Avg 4.3 (479 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Zabs$8.95
Roast turkey breast, avocado, chipotle aioli dressing and mozzarella Panini pressed on ciabatta bread
Latte
Espresso shot with 2% milk. Served hot or iced
Round House$8.75
Cage-free egg, bacon, sausage, melted pepper jack and a hash brown on a rosemary salt bagel
More about Ithaca Bakery - Triphammer
Taste of Thai Express image

 

Taste of Thai Express

209 S Meadow St, Ithaca

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
PAD THAI$13.50
Rice noodles stir-fried with Tofu khan, egg, bean sprouts, and fresh chives. Brought together with a tamarind-based sauce, finished with crushed peanuts and lime.
THAI FRIED RICE$13.50
Traditional Thai stir-fried rice with thai broccoli, tomato, Spanish onion, egg and scallions in a light soy sauce
FRESH ROLLS TOFU$7.00
Made fresh daily. Shredded Romaine lettuce, Thai basil, Bean sprouts, shaved carrot, and vermicelli noodles. Prepared in rice paper wraps.Served with Hoisin chili garlic sauce and crushed peanuts.
(3 rolls per order)
More about Taste of Thai Express
Collegetown Bagels image

BAGELS • SANDWICHES

Collegetown Bagels

301 East State Street, Ithaca

Avg 5 (342 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Latte
Espresso shot with 2% milk. Served hot or iced
Zabs$8.95
Roast turkey breast, avocado, chipotle aioli dressing and mozzarella Panini pressed on ciabatta bread
Power Plant$8.50
JUST Eggs, Beyond Sausage, arugula, vegan garlic aioli dressing, and melted vegan mozzarella on a bagel
More about Collegetown Bagels
Bickering Twins image

 

Bickering Twins

114 N. Cayuga St., Ithaca

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Taco Plates$11.75
Both tacos in a plate must be the same type (ex: 2 chicken, 2 shrimp, etc.)
Signature Salad$13.95
Mixed greens, cucumbers, cherry tomatoes,onions, cabbage, carrots, pumpkin seeds, avocado, homemade queso fresco with jalapeno-lime dressing on the side (contains dairy)
Taco Platters*$17.75
Includes any 3 Tacos and 2 sides.
More about Bickering Twins
Hound and Mare image

 

Hound and Mare

118 N Aurora Street, Ithaca

Avg 4.4 (21 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
CoFax$9.00
sesame marinated skirt steak, fried shallots, cheddar and siracha aioli on a sesame bagel
Melrose$7.75
carmelized onions, cheddar, bacon, garlic aiol and over easy egg on a sesame bagel
Mar Vista Burrito$10.00
sausage, egg and cheese with housemade black bean salsa; no modifications
More about Hound and Mare
Ithaca Bakery - N Meadow St. image

SOUPS • BAGELS • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES

Ithaca Bakery - N Meadow St.

400 N Meadow St, Ithaca

Avg 3.5 (370 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Power Plant$8.50
JUST Eggs, Beyond Sausage, arugula, vegan garlic aioli dressing, and melted vegan mozzarella on a bagel
Latte
Espresso shot with 2% milk. Served hot or iced
Round House$8.75
Cage-free egg, bacon, sausage, melted pepper jack and a hash brown on a rosemary salt bagel
More about Ithaca Bakery - N Meadow St.
Collegetown Bagels image

BAGELS • SANDWICHES

Collegetown Bagels

420 College Ave Ithaca, Ithaca

Avg 5 (342 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Latte
Espresso shot with 2% milk. Served hot or iced
Side Hash Brown$1.50
Crispy Hash Brown
Power Plant$8.50
JUST Eggs, Beyond Sausage, arugula, vegan garlic aioli dressing, and melted vegan mozzarella on a bagel
More about Collegetown Bagels
Restaurant banner

 

The Cayuga Cafe

310 Taughannock Blvd, Ithaca

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about The Cayuga Cafe
Lev Kitchen image

 

Lev Kitchen

222 E State Street, Ithaca

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Lev Kitchen

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Ithaca

Croissants

Chai Tea

Chai Lattes

Hash Browns

Map

More near Ithaca to explore

Syracuse

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Binghamton

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Skaneateles

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Auburn

No reviews yet

Cortland

No reviews yet

Owego

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)

Elmira

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)

Endicott

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)

Baldwinsville

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Elmira

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)

Auburn

No reviews yet

Binghamton

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Syracuse

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

Utica

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.4 (511 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (818 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (98 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (238 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (270 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (381 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston