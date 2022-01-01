Ithaca restaurants you'll love
More about Collegetown Bagels
BAGELS • SANDWICHES
Collegetown Bagels
329 Pine Tree Rd, Ithaca
|Popular items
|California Sunrise
|$6.50
Cage-free egg with avocado, red onion and melted pepper jack cheese on a bagel
|Zabs
|$8.95
Roast turkey breast, avocado, chipotle aioli dressing and mozzarella Panini pressed on ciabatta bread
|Power Plant
|$8.50
JUST Eggs, Beyond Sausage, arugula, vegan garlic aioli dressing, and melted vegan mozzarella on a bagel
More about Brewer's Cafe & Taproom
Brewer's Cafe & Taproom
1384 Dryden RD, Ithaca
|Popular items
|Brewer's Perfect Burger
|$14.00
8 oz. patty topped with mayo, ketchup, mustard, lettuce, tomato, onions, pickles and your choice of Swiss, Cheddar, Provolone, or Mozzarella cheese.
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$12.00
Buttermilk chicken breast, fried and served on a toasted brioche bun, topped with lettuce, tomato and sriracha mayo.
|Philly Cheesesteak
|$14.00
Shaved beef, house made cheese sauce, peppers and onions make this Philly classic come to life.
More about The Rook
The Rook
404 W State St, Ithaca
|Popular items
|Snack Board, Beer & Tote Combo
|$100.00
A delightful NYE spread - serves up to 4.
Plus a mixed 6-pack and an insulated cooler tote!
Available ONLY for Pick-up 12/31 (order by 12/23).
Includes: Salmon Rillettes, Duck fat Chex Mix, Pimento Cheese, Old bay shrimp w/cocktail sauce, Crostini/chips, Capocollo, Cheeseball , Truffles , Biscotti
PLEASE NOTE: The "service fee" associated with your order is our 15% gratuity (100% of which goes directly to our service staff).
|NYE Snack Board
|$85.00
A delightful NYE spread - serves up to 4.
Available ONLY for Pick-up 12/31 (order by 12/23).
Includes: Salmon Rillettes, Duck fat Chex Mix, Pimento Cheese, Old bay shrimp w/cocktail sauce, Crostini/chips, Capocollo, Cheeseball , Truffles , Biscotti
PLEASE NOTE: The "service fee" associated with your order is our 15% gratuity (100% of which goes directly to our service staff).
|Koozie
|$2.00
keep your can cold...(and match the boat tote!)
More about Ithaca Bakery - Triphammer
SMOKED SALMON
Ithaca Bakery - Triphammer
2255 N Triphammer Rd, Ithaca
|Popular items
|Zabs
|$8.95
Roast turkey breast, avocado, chipotle aioli dressing and mozzarella Panini pressed on ciabatta bread
|Latte
Espresso shot with 2% milk. Served hot or iced
|Round House
|$8.75
Cage-free egg, bacon, sausage, melted pepper jack and a hash brown on a rosemary salt bagel
More about Taste of Thai Express
Taste of Thai Express
209 S Meadow St, Ithaca
|Popular items
|PAD THAI
|$13.50
Rice noodles stir-fried with Tofu khan, egg, bean sprouts, and fresh chives. Brought together with a tamarind-based sauce, finished with crushed peanuts and lime.
|THAI FRIED RICE
|$13.50
Traditional Thai stir-fried rice with thai broccoli, tomato, Spanish onion, egg and scallions in a light soy sauce
|FRESH ROLLS TOFU
|$7.00
Made fresh daily. Shredded Romaine lettuce, Thai basil, Bean sprouts, shaved carrot, and vermicelli noodles. Prepared in rice paper wraps.Served with Hoisin chili garlic sauce and crushed peanuts.
(3 rolls per order)
More about Collegetown Bagels
BAGELS • SANDWICHES
Collegetown Bagels
301 East State Street, Ithaca
|Popular items
|Latte
Espresso shot with 2% milk. Served hot or iced
|Zabs
|$8.95
Roast turkey breast, avocado, chipotle aioli dressing and mozzarella Panini pressed on ciabatta bread
|Power Plant
|$8.50
JUST Eggs, Beyond Sausage, arugula, vegan garlic aioli dressing, and melted vegan mozzarella on a bagel
More about Bickering Twins
Bickering Twins
114 N. Cayuga St., Ithaca
|Popular items
|Taco Plates
|$11.75
Both tacos in a plate must be the same type (ex: 2 chicken, 2 shrimp, etc.)
|Signature Salad
|$13.95
Mixed greens, cucumbers, cherry tomatoes,onions, cabbage, carrots, pumpkin seeds, avocado, homemade queso fresco with jalapeno-lime dressing on the side (contains dairy)
|Taco Platters*
|$17.75
Includes any 3 Tacos and 2 sides.
More about Hound and Mare
Hound and Mare
118 N Aurora Street, Ithaca
|Popular items
|CoFax
|$9.00
sesame marinated skirt steak, fried shallots, cheddar and siracha aioli on a sesame bagel
|Melrose
|$7.75
carmelized onions, cheddar, bacon, garlic aiol and over easy egg on a sesame bagel
|Mar Vista Burrito
|$10.00
sausage, egg and cheese with housemade black bean salsa; no modifications
More about Ithaca Bakery - N Meadow St.
SOUPS • BAGELS • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES
Ithaca Bakery - N Meadow St.
400 N Meadow St, Ithaca
|Popular items
|Power Plant
|$8.50
JUST Eggs, Beyond Sausage, arugula, vegan garlic aioli dressing, and melted vegan mozzarella on a bagel
|Latte
Espresso shot with 2% milk. Served hot or iced
|Round House
|$8.75
Cage-free egg, bacon, sausage, melted pepper jack and a hash brown on a rosemary salt bagel
More about Collegetown Bagels
BAGELS • SANDWICHES
Collegetown Bagels
420 College Ave Ithaca, Ithaca
|Popular items
|Latte
Espresso shot with 2% milk. Served hot or iced
|Side Hash Brown
|$1.50
Crispy Hash Brown
|Power Plant
|$8.50
JUST Eggs, Beyond Sausage, arugula, vegan garlic aioli dressing, and melted vegan mozzarella on a bagel
More about Lev Kitchen
Lev Kitchen
222 E State Street, Ithaca