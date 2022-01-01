Ithaca bagel & donut spots you'll love

Must-try bagel & donut spots in Ithaca

Collegetown Bagels image

BAGELS • SANDWICHES

Collegetown Bagels

329 Pine Tree Rd, Ithaca

Avg 5 (342 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
California Sunrise$6.50
Cage-free egg with avocado, red onion and melted pepper jack cheese on a bagel
Zabs$8.95
Roast turkey breast, avocado, chipotle aioli dressing and mozzarella Panini pressed on ciabatta bread
Power Plant$8.50
JUST Eggs, Beyond Sausage, arugula, vegan garlic aioli dressing, and melted vegan mozzarella on a bagel
More about Collegetown Bagels
Collegetown Bagels image

BAGELS • SANDWICHES

Collegetown Bagels

301 East State Street, Ithaca

Avg 5 (342 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Latte
Espresso shot with 2% milk. Served hot or iced
Zabs$8.95
Roast turkey breast, avocado, chipotle aioli dressing and mozzarella Panini pressed on ciabatta bread
Power Plant$8.50
JUST Eggs, Beyond Sausage, arugula, vegan garlic aioli dressing, and melted vegan mozzarella on a bagel
More about Collegetown Bagels
Collegetown Bagels image

BAGELS • SANDWICHES

Collegetown Bagels

420 College Ave Ithaca, Ithaca

Avg 5 (342 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Latte
Espresso shot with 2% milk. Served hot or iced
California Sunrise$6.50
Cage-free egg with avocado, red onion and melted pepper jack cheese on a bagel
Power Plant$8.50
JUST Eggs, Beyond Sausage, arugula, vegan garlic aioli dressing, and melted vegan mozzarella on a bagel
More about Collegetown Bagels

