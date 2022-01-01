Ithaca breakfast spots you'll love

Collegetown Bagels image

BAGELS • SANDWICHES

Collegetown Bagels

301 East State Street, Ithaca

Avg 5 (342 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Latte
Espresso shot with 2% milk. Served hot or iced
Zabs$8.95
Roast turkey breast, avocado, chipotle aioli dressing and mozzarella Panini pressed on ciabatta bread
Power Plant$8.50
JUST Eggs, Beyond Sausage, arugula, vegan garlic aioli dressing, and melted vegan mozzarella on a bagel
Hound and Mare image

 

Hound and Mare

118 N Aurora Street, Ithaca

Avg 4.4 (21 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
La Brea$7.75
tomato spread, cheddar, pickled fresnos, sausage and over easy egg on an English muffin *CURRENTLY OUT OF FRESNOS DUE TO INVENTORY SHORTAGES"
Pacific$7.75
crispy kale, toasted tomato, honey whipped feta and over easy egg on an everything bagel
Melrose$7.75
carmelized onions, cheddar, bacon, garlic aiol and over easy egg on a sesame bagel
Ithaca Bakery - N Meadow St. image

SOUPS • BAGELS • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES

Ithaca Bakery - N Meadow St.

400 N Meadow St, Ithaca

Avg 3.5 (370 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Power Plant$8.50
JUST Eggs, Beyond Sausage, arugula, vegan garlic aioli dressing, and melted vegan mozzarella on a bagel
Latte
Espresso shot with 2% milk. Served hot or iced
Round House$8.75
Cage-free egg, bacon, sausage, melted pepper jack and a hash brown on a rosemary salt bagel
