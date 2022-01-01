Ithaca breakfast spots you'll love
Must-try breakfast spots in Ithaca
More about Collegetown Bagels
BAGELS • SANDWICHES
Collegetown Bagels
301 East State Street, Ithaca
|Popular items
|Latte
Espresso shot with 2% milk. Served hot or iced
|Zabs
|$8.95
Roast turkey breast, avocado, chipotle aioli dressing and mozzarella Panini pressed on ciabatta bread
|Power Plant
|$8.50
JUST Eggs, Beyond Sausage, arugula, vegan garlic aioli dressing, and melted vegan mozzarella on a bagel
More about Hound and Mare
Hound and Mare
118 N Aurora Street, Ithaca
|Popular items
|La Brea
|$7.75
tomato spread, cheddar, pickled fresnos, sausage and over easy egg on an English muffin *CURRENTLY OUT OF FRESNOS DUE TO INVENTORY SHORTAGES"
|Pacific
|$7.75
crispy kale, toasted tomato, honey whipped feta and over easy egg on an everything bagel
|Melrose
|$7.75
carmelized onions, cheddar, bacon, garlic aiol and over easy egg on a sesame bagel
More about Ithaca Bakery - N Meadow St.
SOUPS • BAGELS • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES
Ithaca Bakery - N Meadow St.
400 N Meadow St, Ithaca
|Popular items
|Power Plant
|$8.50
JUST Eggs, Beyond Sausage, arugula, vegan garlic aioli dressing, and melted vegan mozzarella on a bagel
|Latte
Espresso shot with 2% milk. Served hot or iced
|Round House
|$8.75
Cage-free egg, bacon, sausage, melted pepper jack and a hash brown on a rosemary salt bagel