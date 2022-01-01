Ithaca cafés you'll love
Must-try cafés in Ithaca
Brewer's Cafe & Taproom
1384 Dryden RD, Ithaca
|Popular items
|Brewer's Perfect Burger
|$14.00
8 oz. patty topped with mayo, ketchup, mustard, lettuce, tomato, onions, pickles and your choice of Swiss, Cheddar, Provolone, or Mozzarella cheese.
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$12.00
Buttermilk chicken breast, fried and served on a toasted brioche bun, topped with lettuce, tomato and sriracha mayo.
|Philly Cheesesteak
|$14.00
Shaved beef, house made cheese sauce, peppers and onions make this Philly classic come to life.
BAGELS • SANDWICHES
Collegetown Bagels
301 East State Street, Ithaca
|Popular items
|Latte
Espresso shot with 2% milk. Served hot or iced
|Zabs
|$8.95
Roast turkey breast, avocado, chipotle aioli dressing and mozzarella Panini pressed on ciabatta bread
|Power Plant
|$8.50
JUST Eggs, Beyond Sausage, arugula, vegan garlic aioli dressing, and melted vegan mozzarella on a bagel
Hound and Mare
118 N Aurora Street, Ithaca
|Popular items
|La Brea
|$7.75
tomato spread, cheddar, pickled fresnos, sausage and over easy egg on an English muffin *CURRENTLY OUT OF FRESNOS DUE TO INVENTORY SHORTAGES"
|Pacific
|$7.75
crispy kale, toasted tomato, honey whipped feta and over easy egg on an everything bagel
|Melrose
|$7.75
carmelized onions, cheddar, bacon, garlic aiol and over easy egg on a sesame bagel
