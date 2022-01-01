Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Baklava in Ithaca

Ithaca restaurants that serve baklava

Item pic

 

Hound & Mare

118 N Aurora Street, Ithaca

Avg 4.4 (21 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Pistachio & Almond Baklava$5.00
More about Hound & Mare
Ithaca Bakery - N Meadow St. image

SOUPS • BAGELS • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES

Ithaca Bakery - 400 N. Meadow St.

400 N Meadow St, Ithaca

Avg 3.5 (370 reviews)
Takeout
Baklava$2.95
More about Ithaca Bakery - 400 N. Meadow St.

