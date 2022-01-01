Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Baklava in
Ithaca
/
Ithaca
/
Baklava
Ithaca restaurants that serve baklava
Hound & Mare
118 N Aurora Street, Ithaca
Avg 4.4
(21 reviews)
Pistachio & Almond Baklava
$5.00
More about Hound & Mare
SOUPS • BAGELS • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES
Ithaca Bakery - 400 N. Meadow St.
400 N Meadow St, Ithaca
Avg 3.5
(370 reviews)
Baklava
$2.95
More about Ithaca Bakery - 400 N. Meadow St.
