Cake in Ithaca
Ithaca restaurants that serve cake
BAGELS • SANDWICHES
Collegetown Bagels
329 Pine Tree Rd, Ithaca
|Blueberry Crumb Cake
|$2.95
|Double Chocolate Pound Cake
|$2.75
|Marble Pound Cake
|$2.75
SMOKED SALMON
Ithaca Bakery - Triphammer
2255 N Triphammer Rd, Ithaca
|Blueberry Crumb Cake
|$2.95
|Double Chocolate Pound Cake
|$2.75
|Marble Pound Cake
|$2.75
Taste of Thai Express
209 S Meadow St, Ithaca
|FISH CAKES
|$7.50
Minced native Thai white fish (Knife fish) with Red curry paste and Thai herbs. Served with Sweet chili and crushed peanuts
|FLOURLESS CAKE
|$6.00
|CHOCOLATE CAKE
|$6.00
BAGELS • SANDWICHES
Collegetown Bagels
301 East State Street, Ithaca
|Double Chocolate Pound Cake
|$2.75
|Blueberry Crumb Cake
|$2.95
|Marble Pound Cake
|$2.75
Bickering Twins
114 N. Cayuga St., Ithaca
|Chipotle Chocolate Cake
|$7.00
Rich flourless chocolate cake infused with chipotle chili. Served with homemade whipped cream.
Hound and Mare
118 N Aurora Street, Ithaca
|Carrot Cake Macaron 2 Pack
|$5.50
|Pumpkin Seed & Oat Coffee Cake
|$4.25
|Chocolate Banana Coffee Cake
|$4.25
SOUPS • BAGELS • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES
Ithaca Bakery - N Meadow St.
400 N Meadow St, Ithaca
|Marble Pound Cake
|$2.75
|Double Chocolate Pound Cake
|$2.75
|Blueberry Crumb Cake
|$2.95