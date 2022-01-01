Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cheese fries in Ithaca

Ithaca restaurants
Ithaca restaurants that serve cheese fries

Brewer's Cafe & Taproom image

 

Brewer's Cafe & Taproom - 1384 Dryden RD

1384 Dryden RD, Ithaca

Avg 4.7 (144 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Grilled Cheese and Fries$7.00
More about Brewer's Cafe & Taproom - 1384 Dryden RD
Consumer pic

 

Red's Place

107 N. Aurora Street, Ithaca

No reviews yet
Takeout
Side of Loaded Cheese Fries$7.00
More about Red's Place

