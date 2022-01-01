Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Cheese fries in
Ithaca
/
Ithaca
/
Cheese Fries
Ithaca restaurants that serve cheese fries
Brewer's Cafe & Taproom - 1384 Dryden RD
1384 Dryden RD, Ithaca
Avg 4.7
(144 reviews)
Grilled Cheese and Fries
$7.00
More about Brewer's Cafe & Taproom - 1384 Dryden RD
Red's Place
107 N. Aurora Street, Ithaca
No reviews yet
Side of Loaded Cheese Fries
$7.00
More about Red's Place
