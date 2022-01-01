Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken caesar salad in Ithaca

Go
Ithaca restaurants
Toast

Ithaca restaurants that serve chicken caesar salad

Item pic

BAGELS • SANDWICHES

Collegetown Bagels

329 Pine Tree Rd, Ithaca

Avg 5 (342 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Caesar Salad$8.95
Romaine lettuce with roasted chicken, croutons, and our own traditional Caesar dressing. *This item is prepackaged and cannot be modified.*
More about Collegetown Bagels
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON

Ithaca Bakery - Triphammer

2255 N Triphammer Rd, Ithaca

Avg 4.3 (479 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Caesar Salad$8.95
Romaine lettuce with roasted chicken, croutons, and our own traditional Caesar dressing. *This item is prepackaged and cannot be modified.*
More about Ithaca Bakery - Triphammer
Item pic

BAGELS • SANDWICHES

Collegetown Bagels

301 East State Street, Ithaca

Avg 5 (342 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Caesar Salad$8.95
Romaine lettuce with roasted chicken, croutons, and our own traditional Caesar dressing. *This item is prepackaged and cannot be modified.*
More about Collegetown Bagels
Item pic

SOUPS • BAGELS • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES

Ithaca Bakery - N Meadow St.

400 N Meadow St, Ithaca

Avg 3.5 (370 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Caesar Salad$8.95
Romaine lettuce with roasted chicken, croutons, and our own traditional Caesar dressing. *This item is prepackaged and cannot be modified.*
More about Ithaca Bakery - N Meadow St.
Item pic

BAGELS • SANDWICHES

Collegetown Bagels

420 College Ave Ithaca, Ithaca

Avg 5 (342 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Caesar Salad$8.95
Romaine lettuce with roasted chicken, croutons, and our own traditional Caesar dressing. *This item is prepackaged and cannot be modified.*
More about Collegetown Bagels

Browse other tasty dishes in Ithaca

Tuna Salad

Caesar Salad

Chai Tea

Greek Salad

Fudge Brownies

Green Smoothies

Chai Lattes

Fudge

Map

More near Ithaca to explore

Syracuse

Avg 4.4 (30 restaurants)

Binghamton

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Skaneateles

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Cortland

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

Elmira

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)

Auburn

No reviews yet

Baldwinsville

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Endicott

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)

Owego

Avg 4.7 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Elmira

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)

Auburn

No reviews yet

Binghamton

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Syracuse

Avg 4.4 (30 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

Utica

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (677 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1560 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (115 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (326 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (327 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (489 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston