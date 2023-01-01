Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Chicken nuggets in
Ithaca
/
Ithaca
/
Chicken Nuggets
Ithaca restaurants that serve chicken nuggets
Red's Place
107 N. Aurora Street, Ithaca
No reviews yet
Kids Chicken Nuggets
$6.75
More about Red's Place
Brewer's Kitchen & Taproom
1384 Dryden RD, Ithaca
Avg 4.7
(144 reviews)
Chicken Nuggets and Fries
$12.00
Chicken nuggets served with fries.
More about Brewer's Kitchen & Taproom
Browse other tasty dishes in Ithaca
Dumplings
Tossed Salad
Whitefish Salad
Chai Lattes
Pear Salad
Curry
Brisket
Cobb Salad
More near Ithaca to explore
Syracuse
Avg 4.5
(47 restaurants)
Binghamton
Avg 4.4
(16 restaurants)
Skaneateles
Avg 4.3
(8 restaurants)
Cortland
Avg 4.7
(5 restaurants)
Elmira
Avg 4.7
(5 restaurants)
Endicott
Avg 4.8
(5 restaurants)
Auburn
No reviews yet
Baldwinsville
Avg 4.5
(5 restaurants)
Owego
Avg 4.7
(2 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Elmira
Avg 4.7
(5 restaurants)
Auburn
No reviews yet
Binghamton
Avg 4.4
(16 restaurants)
Syracuse
Avg 4.5
(47 restaurants)
Rochester
Avg 4.4
(70 restaurants)
Utica
Avg 4.7
(13 restaurants)
San Diego
Avg 4.3
(837 restaurants)
New York
Avg 4.3
(1956 restaurants)
Grand Rapids
Avg 4.5
(146 restaurants)
Columbus
Avg 4.4
(386 restaurants)
Minneapolis
Avg 4.5
(397 restaurants)
Boston
Avg 4.3
(591 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston