Chicken salad in Ithaca
Ithaca restaurants that serve chicken salad
BAGELS • SANDWICHES
Collegetown Bagels
329 Pine Tree Rd, Ithaca
|Chicken Salad
|$6.75
|Chicken Caesar Salad
|$8.95
Romaine lettuce with roasted chicken, croutons, and our own traditional Caesar dressing. *This item is prepackaged and cannot be modified.*
Brewer's Cafe & Taproom
1384 Dryden RD, Ithaca
|Chicken Avocado Salad
|$12.00
Buttermilk fried chicken, bacon, chipotle lime dressing, and avocado ranch spread on a bed of field greens with house made chipotle lime dressing.
|$12.00
Buttermilk fried chicken, bacon, chipotle lime dressing, and avocado ranch spread on a bed of field greens with house made chipotle lime dressing.
SMOKED SALMON
Ithaca Bakery - Triphammer
2255 N Triphammer Rd, Ithaca
|Chicken Salad
|$6.75
|Chicken Caesar Salad
|$8.95
Romaine lettuce with roasted chicken, croutons, and our own traditional Caesar dressing. *This item is prepackaged and cannot be modified.*
|Spicy Sesame Chicken Salad
|$9.95
Chinese cabbage, scallions, water chestnuts, parsley, cilantro, sesame tamari chicken, corn oil, red peppers, snow peas, with a hot and sour dressing. *This item is prepackaged and cannot be modified.*
BAGELS • SANDWICHES
Collegetown Bagels
301 East State Street, Ithaca
|Chicken Salad
|$6.75
|Chicken Caesar Salad
|$8.95
Romaine lettuce with roasted chicken, croutons, and our own traditional Caesar dressing. *This item is prepackaged and cannot be modified.*
|Spicy Sesame Chicken Salad
|$9.95
Chinese cabbage, scallions, water chestnuts, parsley, cilantro, sesame tamari chicken, corn oil, red peppers, snow peas, with a hot and sour dressing. *This item is prepackaged and cannot be modified.*
SOUPS • BAGELS • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES
Ithaca Bakery - N Meadow St.
400 N Meadow St, Ithaca
|Chicken Salad
|$6.75
|Chicken Caesar Salad
|$8.95
Romaine lettuce with roasted chicken, croutons, and our own traditional Caesar dressing. *This item is prepackaged and cannot be modified.*
|Spicy Sesame Chicken Salad
|$9.95
Chinese cabbage, scallions, water chestnuts, parsley, cilantro, sesame tamari chicken, corn oil, red peppers, snow peas, with a hot and sour dressing. *This item is prepackaged and cannot be modified.*
BAGELS • SANDWICHES
Collegetown Bagels
420 College Ave Ithaca, Ithaca
|Chicken Salad
|$6.75
|Chicken Caesar Salad
|$8.95
Romaine lettuce with roasted chicken, croutons, and our own traditional Caesar dressing. *This item is prepackaged and cannot be modified.*
|Spicy Sesame Chicken Salad
|$9.95
Chinese cabbage, scallions, water chestnuts, parsley, cilantro, sesame tamari chicken, corn oil, red peppers, snow peas, with a hot and sour dressing. *This item is prepackaged and cannot be modified.*