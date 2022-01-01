Cobb salad in Ithaca
Ithaca restaurants that serve cobb salad
More about Collegetown Bagels
BAGELS • SANDWICHES
Collegetown Bagels
329 Pine Tree Rd, Ithaca
|Cobb Salad
|$8.95
Romaine, roasted chicken, hard boiled egg, bacon, tomato, blue cheese, and black olives with our red wine invaigrette. *This item is prepackaged and cannot be modified.*
More about Ithaca Bakery - Triphammer
SMOKED SALMON
Ithaca Bakery - Triphammer
2255 N Triphammer Rd, Ithaca
|Cobb Salad
|$8.95
Romaine, roasted chicken, hard boiled egg, bacon, tomato, blue cheese, and black olives with our red wine invaigrette. *This item is prepackaged and cannot be modified.*
More about Collegetown Bagels
BAGELS • SANDWICHES
Collegetown Bagels
301 East State Street, Ithaca
|Cobb Salad
|$8.95
Romaine, roasted chicken, hard boiled egg, bacon, tomato, blue cheese, and black olives with our red wine invaigrette. *This item is prepackaged and cannot be modified.*
More about Ithaca Bakery - N Meadow St.
SOUPS • BAGELS • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES
Ithaca Bakery - N Meadow St.
400 N Meadow St, Ithaca
|Cobb Salad
|$8.95
Romaine, roasted chicken, hard boiled egg, bacon, tomato, blue cheese, and black olives with our red wine invaigrette. *This item is prepackaged and cannot be modified.*