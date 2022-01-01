Cookies in Ithaca
Ithaca restaurants that serve cookies
More about Collegetown Bagels
BAGELS • SANDWICHES
Collegetown Bagels
329 Pine Tree Rd, Ithaca
|Cookie Butter Chai
|$5.50
Iced chai with a splash of cookie butter. Made with 2% milk
|Jumbo Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$2.75
Homemade classic chocolate chip cookie
|Black & White Cookie
|$2.75
Half vanilla, half chocolate frosting on top of a soft vanilla cookie
More about Ithaca Bakery - Triphammer
SMOKED SALMON
Ithaca Bakery - Triphammer
2255 N Triphammer Rd, Ithaca
|Black & White Cookie
|$2.75
Half vanilla, half chocolate frosting on top of a soft vanilla cookie
|Jumbo Ginger Cookie
|$2.75
Homemade soft ginger cookie
|Jumbo Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$2.75
Homemade classic chocolate chip cookie
More about Collegetown Bagels
BAGELS • SANDWICHES
Collegetown Bagels
301 East State Street, Ithaca
|Black & White Cookie
|$2.75
Half vanilla, half chocolate frosting on top of a soft vanilla cookie
|Tates Gluten Free Choc Chip Cookies
|$6.99
|Jumbo Ginger Cookie
|$2.75
Homemade soft ginger cookie
More about Hound and Mare
Hound and Mare
118 N Aurora Street, Ithaca
|Cookie Butter 2 Pack Macaron
|$5.50
|Sugar Cookie Macaron 2 Pack
|$5.50
not Gluten Free
More about Ithaca Bakery - N Meadow St.
SOUPS • BAGELS • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES
Ithaca Bakery - N Meadow St.
400 N Meadow St, Ithaca
|Black & White Cookie
|$2.75
Half vanilla, half chocolate frosting on top of a soft vanilla cookie
|Blue Point Rainbow Cookie Porter
|$7.00
|Cookie Platter
More about Collegetown Bagels
BAGELS • SANDWICHES
Collegetown Bagels
420 College Ave Ithaca, Ithaca
|Black & White Cookie
|$2.75
Half vanilla, half chocolate frosting on top of a soft vanilla cookie
|Jumbo Ginger Cookie
|$2.75
Homemade soft ginger cookie
|Jumbo Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$2.75
Homemade classic chocolate chip cookie