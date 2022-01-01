Croissants in Ithaca
Ithaca restaurants that serve croissants
Collegetown Bagels
BAGELS • SANDWICHES
Collegetown Bagels
329 Pine Tree Rd, Ithaca
|Cayuga Croissant
|$7.25
Avocado, tomato, mushrooms, sprouts and parsley-garlic dressing on a croissant
|Croissant
Choose from almond filled, chocolate hazelnut filled or a traditional butter croissant. Please order 24 hours in advance for a dozen croissants
Ithaca Bakery - Triphammer
SMOKED SALMON
Ithaca Bakery - Triphammer
2255 N Triphammer Rd, Ithaca
Collegetown Bagels
BAGELS • SANDWICHES
Collegetown Bagels
301 East State Street, Ithaca
Ithaca Bakery - N Meadow St.
SOUPS • BAGELS • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES
Ithaca Bakery - N Meadow St.
400 N Meadow St, Ithaca
Collegetown Bagels
BAGELS • SANDWICHES
Collegetown Bagels
420 College Ave Ithaca, Ithaca
