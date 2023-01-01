Falafel salad in Ithaca
Ithaca restaurants that serve falafel salad
BAGELS • SANDWICHES
Collegetown Bagels - East Hill Plaza
329 Pine Tree Rd, Ithaca
|Falafel Salad with Tahini Lemon Dressing
|$9.95
Romain, mixed greens, English cucumber, grape tomatoes, kalamata olives, radish, goat cheese, scallions, tahini lemon dressing. *This item is prepackaged and cannot be modified.*
SMOKED SALMON
Ithaca Bakery - Triphammer - 2255 N Triphammer Rd
2255 N Triphammer Rd, Ithaca
|Falafel Salad with Tahini Lemon Dressing
|$9.95
Romain, mixed greens, English cucumber, grape tomatoes, kalamata olives, radish, goat cheese, scallions, tahini lemon dressing. *This item is prepackaged and cannot be modified.*
SOUPS • BAGELS • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES
Ithaca Bakery - 400 N. Meadow St.
400 N Meadow St, Ithaca
|Falafel Salad with Tahini Lemon Dressing
|$9.95
Romain, mixed greens, English cucumber, grape tomatoes, kalamata olives, radish, goat cheese, scallions, tahini lemon dressing. *This item is prepackaged and cannot be modified.*