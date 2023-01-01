Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Falafel salad in Ithaca

Ithaca restaurants
Ithaca restaurants that serve falafel salad

BAGELS • SANDWICHES

Collegetown Bagels - East Hill Plaza

329 Pine Tree Rd, Ithaca

Avg 5 (342 reviews)
Takeout
Falafel Salad with Tahini Lemon Dressing$9.95
Romain, mixed greens, English cucumber, grape tomatoes, kalamata olives, radish, goat cheese, scallions, tahini lemon dressing. *This item is prepackaged and cannot be modified.*
SMOKED SALMON

Ithaca Bakery - Triphammer - 2255 N Triphammer Rd

2255 N Triphammer Rd, Ithaca

Avg 4.3 (479 reviews)
Takeout
Falafel Salad with Tahini Lemon Dressing$9.95
Romain, mixed greens, English cucumber, grape tomatoes, kalamata olives, radish, goat cheese, scallions, tahini lemon dressing. *This item is prepackaged and cannot be modified.*
SOUPS • BAGELS • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES

Ithaca Bakery - 400 N. Meadow St.

400 N Meadow St, Ithaca

Avg 3.5 (370 reviews)
Takeout
Falafel Salad with Tahini Lemon Dressing$9.95
Romain, mixed greens, English cucumber, grape tomatoes, kalamata olives, radish, goat cheese, scallions, tahini lemon dressing. *This item is prepackaged and cannot be modified.*
