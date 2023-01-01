Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

French onion soup in Ithaca

Go
Ithaca restaurants
Toast

Ithaca restaurants that serve french onion soup

Consumer pic

 

Red's Place

107 N. Aurora Street, Ithaca

No reviews yet
Takeout
Bowl of French Onion Soup$6.50
More about Red's Place
Brewer's Cafe & Taproom image

 

Brewer's Kitchen & Taproom

1384 Dryden RD, Ithaca

Avg 4.7 (144 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
French Onion Soup$10.00
More about Brewer's Kitchen & Taproom

Browse other tasty dishes in Ithaca

Tacos

Salmon

Chicken Nuggets

Hummus

Chili

Cake

Croissants

Chicken Salad

Map

More near Ithaca to explore

Syracuse

Avg 4.5 (47 restaurants)

Binghamton

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Skaneateles

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Cortland

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

Elmira

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

Endicott

Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)

Auburn

No reviews yet

Baldwinsville

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Owego

Avg 4.7 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Elmira

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

Auburn

No reviews yet

Binghamton

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Syracuse

Avg 4.5 (47 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (70 restaurants)

Utica

Avg 4.7 (13 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (837 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1956 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.5 (146 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (386 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (397 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (591 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston