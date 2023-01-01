Fried rice in Ithaca

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Taste of Thai Express

209 S Meadow St, Ithaca

PINEAPPLE FRIED RICE$13.50
(Vegetarian option available, ask for no sausage) A Festive fried rice with pineapple, tossed cashew’s, sweet Thai sausage, peas, carrots, and raisins.
SPICY FRIED RICE$13.50
Native Thai street-style fried rice with fresh garlic, crushed chili, Thai basil, baby corn, white mushroom, carrots, and fresh green cabbage.
(SM) PINEAPPLE FRIED RICE$39.00
Brewer's Kitchen & Taproom

1384 Dryden RD, Ithaca

Avg 4.7 (144 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Fried Rice$15.00
House made fried rice loaded with green beans, peppers, and red onion and spiced with sweet chili sauce.
