Fried rice in Ithaca
Ithaca restaurants that serve fried rice
More about Taste of Thai Express
Taste of Thai Express
209 S Meadow St, Ithaca
|PINEAPPLE FRIED RICE
|$13.50
(Vegetarian option available, ask for no sausage) A Festive fried rice with pineapple, tossed cashew’s, sweet Thai sausage, peas, carrots, and raisins.
|SPICY FRIED RICE
|$13.50
Native Thai street-style fried rice with fresh garlic, crushed chili, Thai basil, baby corn, white mushroom, carrots, and fresh green cabbage.
|(SM) PINEAPPLE FRIED RICE
|$39.00