Fruit tarts in
Ithaca
/
Ithaca
/
Fruit Tarts
Ithaca restaurants that serve fruit tarts
Bickering Twins - 114 N Cayuga St.
114 N. Cayuga St., Ithaca
No reviews yet
Passion Fruit Tart
$10.00
More about Bickering Twins - 114 N Cayuga St.
Hound & Mare
118 N Aurora Street, Ithaca
Avg 4.4
(21 reviews)
Fruit Tart
$6.25
More about Hound & Mare
