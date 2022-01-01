Greek salad in Ithaca
Ithaca restaurants that serve greek salad
BAGELS • SANDWICHES
Collegetown Bagels
329 Pine Tree Rd, Ithaca
|Greek Salad
|$9.95
Chopped Romaine, grape tomatoes, feta, kalamata olives, dolmades, artichoke hearts, cucumber, with an oregano vinaigrette. *This item is prepackaged and cannot be modified.*
SMOKED SALMON
Ithaca Bakery - Triphammer
2255 N Triphammer Rd, Ithaca
|Greek Salad
|$9.95
Chopped Romaine, grape tomatoes, feta, kalamata olives, dolmades, artichoke hearts, cucumber, with an oregano vinaigrette. *This item is prepackaged and cannot be modified.*
BAGELS • SANDWICHES
Collegetown Bagels
301 East State Street, Ithaca
|Greek Salad
|$9.95
Chopped Romaine, grape tomatoes, feta, kalamata olives, dolmades, artichoke hearts, cucumber, with an oregano vinaigrette. *This item is prepackaged and cannot be modified.*
SOUPS • BAGELS • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES
Ithaca Bakery - N Meadow St.
400 N Meadow St, Ithaca
|Greek Salad
|$9.95
Chopped Romaine, grape tomatoes, feta, kalamata olives, dolmades, artichoke hearts, cucumber, with an oregano vinaigrette. *This item is prepackaged and cannot be modified.*