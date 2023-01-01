Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Hibiscus tea in Ithaca

Ithaca restaurants
Ithaca restaurants that serve hibiscus tea

Bickering Twins image

 

Bickering Twins - 114 N Cayuga St.

114 N. Cayuga St., Ithaca

No reviews yet
Takeout
Jamaica (Hibiscus Iced Tea)$3.95
More about Bickering Twins - 114 N Cayuga St.
Hound and Mare image

 

Hound & Mare

118 N Aurora Street, Ithaca

Avg 4.4 (21 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Hibiscus Iced Tea$3.75
Hibiscus Cooler (unsweetened) - sweet, tart and fruity. Sink your taste buds into this lively and refreshing blend of guayusa and hibiscus flowers, highlighted with notes of smooth lemongrass and perfectly balanced by the natural sweetness of fresh stevia leaves; medium caffeine
More about Hound & Mare

