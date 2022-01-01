Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pear salad in Ithaca

Go
Ithaca restaurants
Toast

Ithaca restaurants that serve pear salad

Collegetown Bagels image

BAGELS • SANDWICHES

Collegetown Bagels - East Hill Plaza

329 Pine Tree Rd, Ithaca

Avg 5 (342 reviews)
Takeout
Poached Pear Salad$10.95
Kale, pears, red onions, goat cheese, bacon, and walnuts with an apple cider vinaigrette (apple cider, white wine vinegar, brown sugar, dijon, corn oil, herbs and spices). *This item is prepackaged and cannot be modified.*
More about Collegetown Bagels - East Hill Plaza
Ithaca Bakery - Triphammer image

SMOKED SALMON

Ithaca Bakery - Triphammer - 2255 N Triphammer Rd

2255 N Triphammer Rd, Ithaca

Avg 4.3 (479 reviews)
Takeout
Poached Pear Salad$10.95
Kale, pears, red onions, goat cheese, bacon, and walnuts with an apple cider vinaigrette (apple cider, white wine vinegar, brown sugar, dijon, corn oil, herbs and spices). *This item is prepackaged and cannot be modified.*
More about Ithaca Bakery - Triphammer - 2255 N Triphammer Rd
Collegetown Bagels image

BAGELS • SANDWICHES

Collegetown Bagels - E. State St.

301 East State Street, Ithaca

Avg 5 (342 reviews)
Takeout
Poached Pear Salad$10.95
Kale, pears, red onions, goat cheese, bacon, and walnuts with an apple cider vinaigrette (apple cider, white wine vinegar, brown sugar, dijon, corn oil, herbs and spices). *This item is prepackaged and cannot be modified.*
More about Collegetown Bagels - E. State St.
Ithaca Bakery - N Meadow St. image

SOUPS • BAGELS • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES

Ithaca Bakery - 400 N. Meadow St.

400 N Meadow St, Ithaca

Avg 3.5 (370 reviews)
Takeout
Poached Pear Salad$10.95
Kale, pears, red onions, goat cheese, bacon, and walnuts with an apple cider vinaigrette (apple cider, white wine vinegar, brown sugar, dijon, corn oil, herbs and spices). *This item is prepackaged and cannot be modified.*
More about Ithaca Bakery - 400 N. Meadow St.
Collegetown Bagels image

BAGELS • SANDWICHES

Collegetown Bagels - 420 College Ave

420 College Ave Ithaca, Ithaca

Avg 5 (342 reviews)
Takeout
Poached Pear Salad$10.95
Kale, pears, red onions, goat cheese, bacon, and walnuts with an apple cider vinaigrette (apple cider, white wine vinegar, brown sugar, dijon, corn oil, herbs and spices). *This item is prepackaged and cannot be modified.*
More about Collegetown Bagels - 420 College Ave

