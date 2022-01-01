Pear salad in Ithaca
Ithaca restaurants that serve pear salad
More about Collegetown Bagels - East Hill Plaza
BAGELS • SANDWICHES
Collegetown Bagels - East Hill Plaza
329 Pine Tree Rd, Ithaca
|Poached Pear Salad
|$10.95
Kale, pears, red onions, goat cheese, bacon, and walnuts with an apple cider vinaigrette (apple cider, white wine vinegar, brown sugar, dijon, corn oil, herbs and spices). *This item is prepackaged and cannot be modified.*
More about Ithaca Bakery - Triphammer - 2255 N Triphammer Rd
SMOKED SALMON
Ithaca Bakery - Triphammer - 2255 N Triphammer Rd
2255 N Triphammer Rd, Ithaca
|Poached Pear Salad
|$10.95
Kale, pears, red onions, goat cheese, bacon, and walnuts with an apple cider vinaigrette (apple cider, white wine vinegar, brown sugar, dijon, corn oil, herbs and spices). *This item is prepackaged and cannot be modified.*
More about Collegetown Bagels - E. State St.
BAGELS • SANDWICHES
Collegetown Bagels - E. State St.
301 East State Street, Ithaca
|Poached Pear Salad
|$10.95
Kale, pears, red onions, goat cheese, bacon, and walnuts with an apple cider vinaigrette (apple cider, white wine vinegar, brown sugar, dijon, corn oil, herbs and spices). *This item is prepackaged and cannot be modified.*
More about Ithaca Bakery - 400 N. Meadow St.
SOUPS • BAGELS • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES
Ithaca Bakery - 400 N. Meadow St.
400 N Meadow St, Ithaca
|Poached Pear Salad
|$10.95
Kale, pears, red onions, goat cheese, bacon, and walnuts with an apple cider vinaigrette (apple cider, white wine vinegar, brown sugar, dijon, corn oil, herbs and spices). *This item is prepackaged and cannot be modified.*
More about Collegetown Bagels - 420 College Ave
BAGELS • SANDWICHES
Collegetown Bagels - 420 College Ave
420 College Ave Ithaca, Ithaca
|Poached Pear Salad
|$10.95
Kale, pears, red onions, goat cheese, bacon, and walnuts with an apple cider vinaigrette (apple cider, white wine vinegar, brown sugar, dijon, corn oil, herbs and spices). *This item is prepackaged and cannot be modified.*