Pesto pizza in Ithaca
Ithaca restaurants that serve pesto pizza
BAGELS • SANDWICHES
Collegetown Bagels
329 Pine Tree Rd, Ithaca
|Pizza Pesto
|$6.95
Pesto with melted mozzarella cheese
SMOKED SALMON
Ithaca Bakery - Triphammer
2255 N Triphammer Rd, Ithaca
|Pizza Pesto
|$6.95
Pesto with melted mozzarella cheese
BAGELS • SANDWICHES
Collegetown Bagels
301 East State Street, Ithaca
|Pizza Pesto
|$6.95
Pesto with melted mozzarella cheese
SOUPS • BAGELS • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES
Ithaca Bakery - N Meadow St.
400 N Meadow St, Ithaca
|Pizza Pesto
|$6.95
Pesto with melted mozzarella cheese