Quesadillas in
Ithaca
/
Ithaca
/
Quesadillas
Ithaca restaurants that serve quesadillas
Red's Place
107 N. Aurora Street, Ithaca
No reviews yet
Kids Cheese Quesadillas
$6.25
served with sour cream and pico de gallo
More about Red's Place
Bickering Twins - 114 N Cayuga St.
114 N. Cayuga St., Ithaca
No reviews yet
Quesadillas
$6.00
Birria Quesadilla Platter
$18.95
More about Bickering Twins - 114 N Cayuga St.
