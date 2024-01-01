Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Scallops in Ithaca

Go
Ithaca restaurants
Toast

Ithaca restaurants that serve scallops

Item pic

 

Taste of Thai Express

209 S Meadow St, Ithaca

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
PRIK POW SCALLOPS$16.00
More about Taste of Thai Express
Doug's Fish Fry - Food Trailer 1 image

 

Doug's Trailer 1 at heritage park

1022 Ellis Hollow Road, East Ithaca

No reviews yet
Takeout
Scallop Dinner$28.19
More about Doug's Trailer 1 at heritage park

Browse other tasty dishes in Ithaca

Cheesecake

Marble Cake

Caesar Salad

Fudge Brownies

Chocolate Cake

Pesto Pizza

Hummus

Lox

Map

More near Ithaca to explore

Syracuse

Avg 4.4 (75 restaurants)

Binghamton

Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)

Auburn

No reviews yet

Skaneateles

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Baldwinsville

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Elmira

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Endicott

Avg 4.8 (6 restaurants)

Cortland

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)

Owego

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Elmira

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Auburn

No reviews yet

Binghamton

Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)

Syracuse

Avg 4.4 (75 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (107 restaurants)

Utica

Avg 4.7 (20 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (1022 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (2462 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.5 (185 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (508 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (517 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (710 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston