Sesame tofu in Ithaca
Ithaca restaurants that serve sesame tofu
BAGELS • SANDWICHES
Collegetown Bagels - East Hill Plaza
329 Pine Tree Rd, Ithaca
|Gingered Tofu Salad w/ Sesame Miso Vinaigrette
|$10.95
Shredded cabbage, Power Blend Mix, shredded carrots, cucumbers, sesame tofu, scallions, and Ramen Noodles. Served with a sesame miso vinaigrette. *this item is prepackage and can not be modified*
SMOKED SALMON
Ithaca Bakery - Triphammer - 2255 N Triphammer Rd
2255 N Triphammer Rd, Ithaca
BAGELS • SANDWICHES
Collegetown Bagels - E. State St.
301 East State Street, Ithaca
SOUPS • BAGELS • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES
Ithaca Bakery - 400 N. Meadow St.
400 N Meadow St, Ithaca
BAGELS • SANDWICHES
Collegetown Bagels - 420 College Ave
420 College Ave Ithaca, Ithaca
