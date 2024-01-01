Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Sesame tofu in Ithaca

Go
Ithaca restaurants
Toast

Ithaca restaurants that serve sesame tofu

Item pic

BAGELS • SANDWICHES

Collegetown Bagels - East Hill Plaza

329 Pine Tree Rd, Ithaca

Avg 5 (342 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Gingered Tofu Salad w/ Sesame Miso Vinaigrette$10.95
Shredded cabbage, Power Blend Mix, shredded carrots, cucumbers, sesame tofu, scallions, and Ramen Noodles. Served with a sesame miso vinaigrette. *this item is prepackage and can not be modified*
More about Collegetown Bagels - East Hill Plaza
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON

Ithaca Bakery - Triphammer - 2255 N Triphammer Rd

2255 N Triphammer Rd, Ithaca

Avg 4.3 (479 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Gingered Tofu Salad w/ Sesame Miso Vinaigrette$10.95
Shredded cabbage, Power Blend Mix, shredded carrots, cucumbers, sesame tofu, scallions, and Ramen Noodles. Served with a sesame miso vinaigrette. *this item is prepackage and can not be modified*
More about Ithaca Bakery - Triphammer - 2255 N Triphammer Rd
Item pic

BAGELS • SANDWICHES

Collegetown Bagels - E. State St.

301 East State Street, Ithaca

Avg 5 (342 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Gingered Tofu Salad w/ Sesame Miso Vinaigrette$10.95
Shredded cabbage, Power Blend Mix, shredded carrots, cucumbers, sesame tofu, scallions, and Ramen Noodles. Served with a sesame miso vinaigrette. *this item is prepackage and can not be modified*
More about Collegetown Bagels - E. State St.
Item pic

SOUPS • BAGELS • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES

Ithaca Bakery - 400 N. Meadow St.

400 N Meadow St, Ithaca

Avg 3.5 (370 reviews)
Takeout
Gingered Tofu Salad w/ Sesame Miso Vinaigrette$10.95
Shredded cabbage, Power Blend Mix, shredded carrots, cucumbers, sesame tofu, scallions, and Ramen Noodles. Served with a sesame miso vinaigrette. *this item is prepackage and can not be modified*
More about Ithaca Bakery - 400 N. Meadow St.
Item pic

BAGELS • SANDWICHES

Collegetown Bagels - 420 College Ave

420 College Ave Ithaca, Ithaca

Avg 5 (342 reviews)
Takeout
Gingered Tofu Salad w/ Sesame Miso Vinaigrette$10.95
Shredded cabbage, Power Blend Mix, shredded carrots, cucumbers, sesame tofu, scallions, and Ramen Noodles. Served with a sesame miso vinaigrette. *this item is prepackage and can not be modified*
More about Collegetown Bagels - 420 College Ave

Browse other tasty dishes in Ithaca

Cobb Salad

Pies

Pudding

Cookies

Chai Lattes

Salmon

Octopus

Pesto Pizza

Map

More near Ithaca to explore

Syracuse

Avg 4.4 (75 restaurants)

Binghamton

Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)

Auburn

No reviews yet

Skaneateles

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Baldwinsville

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Endicott

Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)

Elmira

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

Cortland

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)

Owego

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Elmira

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

Auburn

No reviews yet

Binghamton

Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)

Syracuse

Avg 4.4 (75 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (110 restaurants)

Utica

Avg 4.7 (21 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (1045 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (2537 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.5 (184 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (507 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (526 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (732 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston