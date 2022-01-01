Tacos in Ithaca

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Brewer's Cafe & Taproom image

 

Brewer's Cafe & Taproom

1384 Dryden RD, Ithaca

Avg 4.7 (144 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Tacos$12.00
Flour tortillas, house made slaw, topped with your choice of Brisket, Korean beef, pork belly, vegetable medley, or marinated shrimp, finished with sriracha mayo and herbs.
Tacos$12.00
Flour tortillas topped with house made slaw and your choice of Brisket, Korean Beef, Vegetable medley, or Marinated Shrimp and finished with herbs and sriracha mayo.
Bickering Twins image

 

Bickering Twins

114 N. Cayuga St., Ithaca

No reviews yet
Takeout
Taco Platters*$18.75
Includes any 3 Tacos and 2 sides.
Taco Plates$12.75
Both tacos in a plate must be the same type (ex: 2 chicken, 2 shrimp, etc.)
