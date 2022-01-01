Tacos in Ithaca
Ithaca restaurants that serve tacos
Brewer's Cafe & Taproom
1384 Dryden RD, Ithaca
|Tacos
|$12.00
Flour tortillas, house made slaw, topped with your choice of Brisket, Korean beef, pork belly, vegetable medley, or marinated shrimp, finished with sriracha mayo and herbs.
