Tarts in Ithaca

Ithaca restaurants
Ithaca restaurants that serve tarts

Bickering Twins image

 

Bickering Twins - 114 N Cayuga St.

114 N. Cayuga St., Ithaca

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Passion Fruit Tart$10.00
More about Bickering Twins - 114 N Cayuga St.
Hound and Mare image

 

Hound & Mare

118 N Aurora Street, Ithaca

Avg 4.4 (21 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Blueberry Elderflower Pop Tart$4.35
Fruit Tart$6.25
Fig & Chocolate Hazelnut Pop Tarts$4.35
More about Hound & Mare

