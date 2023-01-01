Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tofu salad in Ithaca

Ithaca restaurants
Ithaca restaurants that serve tofu salad

Collegetown Bagels image

BAGELS • SANDWICHES

Collegetown Bagels - East Hill Plaza

329 Pine Tree Rd, Ithaca

Avg 5 (342 reviews)
Takeout
Power Tofu Salad$11.95
Power Blend Mixed Greens, Romaine, craisins, edamame, spiced nuts (pecans, walnuts, brown sugar, cumin, cayene, salt), sesame ginger tofu, Green Goddess Dressing (buttermilk, olive oil, corn oil, scallions, parsley, garlic, pesto (contains nuts and Parmesan Cheese), white wine vinegar, honey, Dijon, salt, pepper, Tabasco, nutmeg)
More about Collegetown Bagels - East Hill Plaza
Ithaca Bakery - Triphammer image

SMOKED SALMON

Ithaca Bakery - Triphammer - 2255 N Triphammer Rd

2255 N Triphammer Rd, Ithaca

Avg 4.3 (479 reviews)
Takeout
Power Tofu Salad$11.95
Power Blend Mixed Greens, Romaine, craisins, edamame, spiced nuts (pecans, walnuts, brown sugar, cumin, cayene, salt), sesame ginger tofu, Green Goddess Dressing (buttermilk, olive oil, corn oil, scallions, parsley, garlic, pesto (contains nuts and Parmesan Cheese), white wine vinegar, honey, Dijon, salt, pepper, Tabasco, nutmeg)
More about Ithaca Bakery - Triphammer - 2255 N Triphammer Rd
Collegetown Bagels image

BAGELS • SANDWICHES

Collegetown Bagels - E. State St.

301 East State Street, Ithaca

Avg 5 (342 reviews)
Takeout
Power Tofu Salad$11.95
Power Blend Mixed Greens, Romaine, craisins, edamame, spiced nuts (pecans, walnuts, brown sugar, cumin, cayene, salt), sesame ginger tofu, Green Goddess Dressing (buttermilk, olive oil, corn oil, scallions, parsley, garlic, pesto (contains nuts and Parmesan Cheese), white wine vinegar, honey, Dijon, salt, pepper, Tabasco, nutmeg)
More about Collegetown Bagels - E. State St.
Ithaca Bakery - N Meadow St. image

SOUPS • BAGELS • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES

Ithaca Bakery - 400 N. Meadow St.

400 N Meadow St, Ithaca

Avg 3.5 (370 reviews)
Takeout
Power Tofu Salad$11.95
Power Blend Mixed Greens, Romaine, craisins, edamame, spiced nuts (pecans, walnuts, brown sugar, cumin, cayene, salt), sesame ginger tofu, Green Goddess Dressing (buttermilk, olive oil, corn oil, scallions, parsley, garlic, pesto (contains nuts and Parmesan Cheese), white wine vinegar, honey, Dijon, salt, pepper, Tabasco, nutmeg)
More about Ithaca Bakery - 400 N. Meadow St.
Collegetown Bagels image

BAGELS • SANDWICHES

Collegetown Bagels - 420 College Ave

420 College Ave Ithaca, Ithaca

Avg 5 (342 reviews)
Takeout
Power Tofu Salad$11.95
Power Blend Mixed Greens, Romaine, craisins, edamame, spiced nuts (pecans, walnuts, brown sugar, cumin, cayene, salt), sesame ginger tofu, Green Goddess Dressing (buttermilk, olive oil, corn oil, scallions, parsley, garlic, pesto (contains nuts and Parmesan Cheese), white wine vinegar, honey, Dijon, salt, pepper, Tabasco, nutmeg)
More about Collegetown Bagels - 420 College Ave

