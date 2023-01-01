Tofu salad in Ithaca
Ithaca restaurants that serve tofu salad
BAGELS • SANDWICHES
Collegetown Bagels - East Hill Plaza
329 Pine Tree Rd, Ithaca
|Power Tofu Salad
|$11.95
Power Blend Mixed Greens, Romaine, craisins, edamame, spiced nuts (pecans, walnuts, brown sugar, cumin, cayene, salt), sesame ginger tofu, Green Goddess Dressing (buttermilk, olive oil, corn oil, scallions, parsley, garlic, pesto (contains nuts and Parmesan Cheese), white wine vinegar, honey, Dijon, salt, pepper, Tabasco, nutmeg)
SMOKED SALMON
Ithaca Bakery - Triphammer - 2255 N Triphammer Rd
2255 N Triphammer Rd, Ithaca
|Power Tofu Salad
|$11.95
BAGELS • SANDWICHES
Collegetown Bagels - E. State St.
301 East State Street, Ithaca
|Power Tofu Salad
|$11.95
SOUPS • BAGELS • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES
Ithaca Bakery - 400 N. Meadow St.
400 N Meadow St, Ithaca
|Power Tofu Salad
|$11.95
BAGELS • SANDWICHES
Collegetown Bagels - 420 College Ave
420 College Ave Ithaca, Ithaca
|Power Tofu Salad
|$11.95
