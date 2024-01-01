Tomato salad in Ithaca
Ithaca restaurants that serve tomato salad
More about Ithaca Bakery - Triphammer - 2255 N Triphammer Rd
SMOKED SALMON
Ithaca Bakery - Triphammer - 2255 N Triphammer Rd
2255 N Triphammer Rd, Ithaca
|Roasted Tomato & Chicken Salad w/ Red & White Vinaigrette
|$10.95
Arcadia Mix, Romaine, lemon couscous, roasted grape tomatoes (corn oil and shallots), feta cheese, and grilled chicken served with our Red & White Vinaigrette (white wine vinegar, red wine vinegar, basil, Dijon mustard, salt & pepper). *this item is prepackage and can not be modified*
More about Ithaca Bakery - 400 N. Meadow St.
SOUPS • BAGELS • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES
Ithaca Bakery - 400 N. Meadow St.
400 N Meadow St, Ithaca
|Roasted Tomato & Chicken Salad w/ Red & White Vinaigrette
|$10.95
Arcadia Mix, Romaine, lemon couscous, roasted grape tomatoes (corn oil and shallots), feta cheese, and grilled chicken served with our Red & White Vinaigrette (white wine vinegar, red wine vinegar, basil, Dijon mustard, salt & pepper). *this item is prepackage and can not be modified*