Tossed salad in Ithaca
Ithaca restaurants that serve tossed salad
More about Collegetown Bagels
BAGELS • SANDWICHES
Collegetown Bagels
329 Pine Tree Rd, Ithaca
|Tossed Salad 18oz
|$4.95
Mixed greens, chickpeas, cherry tomatoes, carrots, black olives, and mushrooms with vinaigrette. *This item is prepackaged and cannot be modified.*
More about Ithaca Bakery - Triphammer
SMOKED SALMON
Ithaca Bakery - Triphammer
2255 N Triphammer Rd, Ithaca
More about Collegetown Bagels
BAGELS • SANDWICHES
Collegetown Bagels
301 East State Street, Ithaca
More about Ithaca Bakery - N Meadow St.
SOUPS • BAGELS • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES
Ithaca Bakery - N Meadow St.
400 N Meadow St, Ithaca
