Ito
We offer one exclusive omakase for $285 per person.
75 Barclay St.
New York NY
|Sunday
|6:00 pm - 11:30 pm
|Monday
|6:00 pm - 11:30 pm
|Tuesday
|6:00 pm - 11:30 pm
|Wednesday
|6:00 pm - 11:30 pm
|Thursday
|6:00 pm - 11:30 pm
|Friday
|6:00 pm - 11:30 pm
|Saturday
|6:00 pm - 11:30 pm
