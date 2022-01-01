Go
Toast

Itokos Grill Dodge City

Whats in your bowl?

103 S 2nd Ave

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Coke$1.00
Dr Pepper$1.00
Itokos Express Bowl$9.99
Fresh Cucumber Water / Agua de Pepino$2.50
Itokos Hibachi Bowl$9.99
Fresh Lemonade$2.50
Kids Bowl$7.99
Pad Thai Bowl$9.99
Healthy Bowl$9.99
Fresh Strawberry Lemonade$2.50
See full menu

Location

103 S 2nd Ave

Dodge City KS

SundayClosed
Monday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Dodge City Brewing

No reviews yet

A brewery with a tap room featuring our own hand-crafted beers and brick-oven pizza, located at the base of "Booze Hill," in historic downtown Dodge City.

Cabana Mexican Grill Dodge City

No reviews yet

Delicious Mexican Food

I DONT CARE FAMILY RESTAURANT

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Lawson Family LLC

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston