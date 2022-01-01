American
It's A Matter of Taste
Open today 11:00 AM - 10:00 PM
No reviews yet
2323 Union Lake Rd
Commerce Charter Twp, MI 48382
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Location
2323 Union Lake Rd, Commerce Charter Twp MI 48382
Loading...
Nearby restaurants
Anaam's Palate
Carry Out & Curbside Pickup Available.
Willson's Pub N Grill
EAT DRINK AND ENJOY!
Jon Smith Subs
Come in and enjoy!
Presotea
Come in and enjoy!